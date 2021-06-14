ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $107,926.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00056294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00166245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00186356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01082367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,145.75 or 1.00061892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 17,008,732 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.