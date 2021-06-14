Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,984,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $182.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

