ZINC (ZINC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,515.74

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $68,515.74 and $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.00794801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.97 or 0.07833076 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

