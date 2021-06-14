Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. iStar has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

