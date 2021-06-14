Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.10 million to $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,118 shares of company stock worth $10,134,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

