Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.