Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

