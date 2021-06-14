Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.68. 6,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,685. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.