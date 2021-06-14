Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

