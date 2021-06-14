Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

