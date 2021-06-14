Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $431.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.90 million and the lowest is $405.05 million. Express reported sales of $245.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Express by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,939. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

