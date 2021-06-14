Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. 902,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $200,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $563,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

