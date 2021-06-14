Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report $3.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $9.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $28.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.46 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $226.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 18,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,377. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

