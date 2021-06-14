Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,778. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

