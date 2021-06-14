Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,778. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
