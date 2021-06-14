Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,481. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

