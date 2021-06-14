Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,520. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $704.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

