Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenaris by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Tenaris by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

