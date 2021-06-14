Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 440,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

