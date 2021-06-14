Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

FITB stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.