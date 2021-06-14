Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $107.90 on Friday. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $108.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

