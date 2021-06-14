Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $837.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $836.10 million and the highest is $838.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 602,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

