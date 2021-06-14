Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $724.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.