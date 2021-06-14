Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $242.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $931.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

