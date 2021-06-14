Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in CAE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CAE by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

