Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $261.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the lowest is $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $148.68. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,221. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.85.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

