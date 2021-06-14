yieldwatch Market Cap Tops $8.03 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $246.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

