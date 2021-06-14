Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 6,191 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 334.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

