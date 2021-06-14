Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

