Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.91 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

