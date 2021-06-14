Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,247.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $713.23 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

