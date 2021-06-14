Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC opened at $70.81 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.