Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

