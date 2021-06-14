Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,486 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $118.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.