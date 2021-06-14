WPP’s (WPP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,002 ($13.09). 1,763,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 973.85. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a market cap of £12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.