Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of WK stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83. Workiva has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,309 shares of company stock worth $10,593,822. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

