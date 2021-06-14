Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $489.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

