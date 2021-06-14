White Pine Capital LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Western New England Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 127.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

