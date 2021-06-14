White Pine Capital LLC Has $336,000 Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.94 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

