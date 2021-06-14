White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $85.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

