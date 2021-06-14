White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

