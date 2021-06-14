Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.78. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.