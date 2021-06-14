Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $493.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

WAL stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.81. 5,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.