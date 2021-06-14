Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the May 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.29.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

