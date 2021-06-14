Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $55.29. 157,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

