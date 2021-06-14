Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $449,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

RDVY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. 9,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,133. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04.

