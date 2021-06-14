Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $540,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $33.64. 10,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

