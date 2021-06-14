Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,502.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,526.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

