Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Universal Electronics worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,925. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

