Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $12,194,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,285. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

