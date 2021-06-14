Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.07. 19,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

