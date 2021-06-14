Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.93. 3,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,824. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

